Police confirm discovery of body after man dies in Derbyshire cemetery
Police found a man had passed away after being called to a Derbyshire cemetery today.
Derbyshire Police were called just after 10.20am today (Thursday, October 13) after receiving reports of concern for the safety of a man in Bolsover Cemetery off Oxcroft Lane.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and the body of a man was found.
“The man has been identified and there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. A file is being prepared for the coroner.”