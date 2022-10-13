News you can trust since 1855
Police confirm discovery of body after man dies in Derbyshire cemetery

Police found a man had passed away after being called to a Derbyshire cemetery today.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called just after 10.20am today (Thursday, October 13) after receiving reports of concern for the safety of a man in Bolsover Cemetery off Oxcroft Lane.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and the body of a man was found.

A file is currently being prepared for the coroner.

“The man has been identified and there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. A file is being prepared for the coroner.”

