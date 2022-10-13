In recent weeks, the Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team have made several arrests in connection with drugs offences.

On September 8, three people were arrested after a drugs warrant was conducted at an address in Brockwell Lane. A large quantity of suspected cannabis and cash was found at the property.

A man and a woman aged 26 and 23, along with a 17-year-old boy, were all arrested in connection with class B drug offences.

Officers have been targeting drug-related criminals in Chesterfield.

Elsewhere in Chesterfield, a 22-year-old man has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, as well as possessing criminal property.

Atzaz Ahmed, 22, of Kirkstone Road, Newbold, was stopped by officers whilst driving in Ulverstone Road on September 22. Suspected class A drugs and cash were later recovered from a car.

Mr Ahmed and a 25-year-old man from Chesterfield were arrested. Mr Ahmed was subsequently charged and remanded into custody by a magistrate, and he is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on October 21.

The three people arrested in Brockwell Lane, and the 25-year-old man arrested in Ulverstone Road, have all since been released under investigation – pending further enquiries.

Matt Adams, Chesterfield’s Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant, said: “We know drug related crime has deep-seated effects on our local communities, beyond those who might produce, distribute, or take drugs, and we are committed to continuing to tackle it with full force.

“If you are concerned about drug taking in your area, please report it to us via one of the following methods.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101