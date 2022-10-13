Driver ‘risks his life’ running into oncoming traffic on M1 in Derbyshire in bid to escape police
A driver put ‘his and other’s lives at risk’ after bolting across a Derbyshire motorway in an attempt to flee from the police.
On Thursday, October 13, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotted a stolen van using false plates on the M1.
Officers were able to stop the vehicle, before the driver decided to run over the opposite carriageway – directly into oncoming traffic – to escape. A DRPU spokesperson said he had put ‘his and other people’s lives at risk’.
Most Popular
The passenger of the van was detained, and the vehicle was found to be filled with stolen Royal Mail parcels. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.