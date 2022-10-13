Chesterfield youth flipped mother’s car after hitting stone wall, court hears

Taylor Johnson, 19, was located by police at a car park nearby following the February 25 crash at Miller’s Dale.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop described how police were alerted that a taxi had been requested from the car park and found Johnson there.

Describing the crash Ms Allsop said the Vauxhall Corsa was found with all windows smashed and airbags deployed.

Taylor Johnson took his mother’s car without permission hit a stone wall at Miller's Dale

She said: “The vehicle had collided with a stone wall and flipped over and travelled 50 metres down the road.

“Officers spoke to other persons present who said the car was going so fast that when it flipped they thought the occupant must be dead.”

The court heard Johnson also had a passenger in the car with him.

He was taken to hospital where it was confirmed he was under the influence of cannabis, however prosecution time limits for that offence had been passed.

The defendant’s mother had hidden her car keys in a drawer on the day of the crash and was awoken in the “early hours” by police to be informed of the accident.

Johnson had been before the courts for road traffic offences before, the court heard.

Annis Rowlands, defending, said her client had a “very difficult upbringing”, adding: “Both mum and dad are familiar to us and on the books.

“He fully acknowledges it was his choice to drive - he has moved on to be fair and is taking a different approach to life.”

Ms Rowlands said Johnson, now in full-time employment, was “remorseful for his actions”.

Johnson, of Hunloke Avenue, admitted aggravated vehicle taking.

A magistrate told him: “The incident was at night, you were speeding, you had taken drugs and you had a passenger.

“It was a scary accident but credit to you for taking responsibility for your actions - it really sounds like you’re making fantastic progress and are turning your life around.”