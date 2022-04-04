Police confirm body recovered from water in Derbyshire village
Police have confirmed that they have found the body of a man in water at a Derbyshire villlage.
Police were called just after 11.10am on Saturday, April 2 to reports of a body in the water at Tibshelf Pond, off Sunny Bank, in Tibshelf.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, a man aged in his 60s has died. His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them.
“At this time officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
“We would still like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area early that morning or during the late evening of Friday, April 1.”
If you have any information which you think could help, please contact Derbyshire Police on the below non-emergency details quoting, reference 22000186820:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.