Police concerned for welfare of missing Derbyshire teen last sighted over a week ago

Officers are appealing for help from the public as they attempt to locate a missing Derbyshire teenager.

Emmanuel, who is 17, was last seen in Caxton Street, Normanton – at around 1.20pm on May 22.

He is described as black, 5ft 7ins and of stocky build. His hair is understood to be longer than in the image shown, and also braided.

Officers are concerned for Emmanuel‘s welfare. If you have seen him, or know where he may be, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 320 of May 24:

Facebook – you can send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101