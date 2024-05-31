Police concerned for welfare of missing Derbyshire teen last sighted over a week ago
Emmanuel, who is 17, was last seen in Caxton Street, Normanton – at around 1.20pm on May 22.
He is described as black, 5ft 7ins and of stocky build. His hair is understood to be longer than in the image shown, and also braided.
Officers are concerned for Emmanuel‘s welfare. If you have seen him, or know where he may be, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 320 of May 24:
Facebook – you can send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
