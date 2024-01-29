Police concerned for welfare of missing Chesterfield man not sighted for several days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 47-year-old was last seen in the Calow area at about 10.00am on Friday, January 26.

A force spokesperson said: “Gareth is around 5ft 6in, has short hair and a bit of a beard – and a small gap in his front teeth. He was last seen wearing blue Nike trainers, a cream jumper, blue jeans and a dark padded coat – with a hood and a baseball cap.

“It’s possible he may have travelled to the Chaddesden area of Derby.”

Gareth was reported missing last week.