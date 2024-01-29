Police concerned for welfare of missing Chesterfield man not sighted for several days
The 47-year-old was last seen in the Calow area at about 10.00am on Friday, January 26.
A force spokesperson said: “Gareth is around 5ft 6in, has short hair and a bit of a beard – and a small gap in his front teeth. He was last seen wearing blue Nike trainers, a cream jumper, blue jeans and a dark padded coat – with a hood and a baseball cap.
“It’s possible he may have travelled to the Chaddesden area of Derby.”
If you see Gareth, please don’t approach him, but contact Derbyshire Police as soon as possible on 999, quoting reference number 1276 of January 26.