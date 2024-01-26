East Midlands Railway warn of cancellations and 'significant disruption' in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Midlands Railway (EMR) will be severely affected by national industrial action between Monday, January 29 and Tuesday, February 6.

EMR will be unable to run any services on Saturday, February 3 due to industrial action by the ASLEF union and on Sunday, February 4 no EMR Connect services will operate as engineering works will affect some EMR Regional and Intercity routes.

An overtime ban will be in place between Monday, January 29 to Friday, February 2 meaning short notice cancellations and service alterations will be possible. The ban will also be in place on Monday, February 5 and Tuesday, February 6.

The strike action is part of a programme of industrial action affecting 18 train companies. This staggered approach by the union aims to create wide-ranging disruption and cancellations across the network - affecting different train operators on different days.

As a result, EMR services will be busy throughout the industrial action. Customers are advised to check EMR's website to understand how their full journey is impacted before travelling - especially due to strike action impacting different train operators on different days.

Will Rogers, Managing Director of East Midlands Railway, said: "This approach from the ASLEF union means different parts of the network and different train operating companies are affected at different times. Unfortunately, this will mean customers could be impacted by a complicated period of possible delays and disruption."We cannot run any services on Saturday, February 3 - while our services will also be busy on either side of this day.