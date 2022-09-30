Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing woman last sighted in Chesterfield

Officers are concerned for the safety of Angela Cowan, who was last seen in the Calow area of Chesterfield at around 4.00pm on Wednesday, September 28.

The 47-year-old is from the Darley area of Derby and has shoulder length brown hair. She was wearing a blue cotton floral print t-shirt, grey pyjama bottoms and slippers.

Any sightings of Angela should be reported to the police.

Anyone who has information about her current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 309-290922:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101