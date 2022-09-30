News you can trust since 1855
Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing woman last sighted in Chesterfield

Police are urging the public to help their efforts to locate a missing woman last seen in Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:54 am

Officers are concerned for the safety of Angela Cowan, who was last seen in the Calow area of Chesterfield at around 4.00pm on Wednesday, September 28.

The 47-year-old is from the Darley area of Derby and has shoulder length brown hair. She was wearing a blue cotton floral print t-shirt, grey pyjama bottoms and slippers.

Any sightings of Angela should be reported to the police.

Anyone who has information about her current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 309-290922:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

