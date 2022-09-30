Langwith Junction: Vasile Culea will not face further charges following Kenneth Walker's death

Kenneth died in August after being hospitalised following an attack at his and Freda’s home in Station Road on January 15.

A police spokesman said they have had the results from the post-mortem following Mr Walker’s death and it has been found he died as a result of natural causes.

Vasile Culea – the man facing trial for the murder of Langwith Junction pensioner Freda Walker – will not be charged with the murder of husband Kenneth

They added: “Therefore, no further charges will be brought in respect of his death.”

Vasile Culea, 33, has denied murdering Mrs Walker and the attempted murder of Kenneth.

Derby Crown Court heard yesterday (Thursday) that Culea’s trial – expected to start on October 4, would be put back a week until October 10 due to ongoing barrister strikes.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Michael Auty KC, addressing Mr Justice Henshaw, said: “The trial date was set as long go as January this year.

“There is a family grieving here who require closure – there’s also a obvious public interest in the case being heard sooner rather than later.”

The court heard news was expected over a new ballot for further strike action within the next few days.

