Vasile Culea trial for Langwith Junction murder delayed by barrister strike

Culea, 33, has denied murdering Mrs Walker and the attempted murder of her husband Kenneth, 88.

Freda died during an attack at a house on Station Road on January 15.

Her husband Kenneth sustained “life-threatening” injuries and died months later, in August.

Vasile Culea appeared at Derby Crown Court

Derby Crown Court heard today that Culea’s trial – expected to start on October 4, would be put back a week until October 10.

Michael Auty KC, addressing Mr Justice Henshaw, said: “The trial date was set as long go as January this year.

“There is a family grieving here who require closure – there’s also a obvious public interest in the case being heard sooner rather than later.”

The court heard news was expected over a new ballot for further strike action within the next few days.