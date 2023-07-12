News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Police concerned for safety of missing teen who may be in Chesterfield

Officers are urging the public to aid their efforts to locate a missing teen who may have travelled to Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read

Officers are concerned for Brandon’s safety after the 15-year-old was reported missing from the Clifton area of Nottingham at 2.30am on Monday, July 10th.

It is believed that Brandon, who is around 5ft 8ins tall, may be in the Chesterfield area. He has short dark brown hair and is of slim build. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and black tracksuit bottoms, possibly Nike or Adidas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire motorist with revoked licence has car seized by police after ‘taking chance’ to drive partner around

Any sightings of Brandon should be reported to Nottinghamshire Police.Any sightings of Brandon should be reported to Nottinghamshire Police.
Any sightings of Brandon should be reported to Nottinghamshire Police.
Most Popular

If you have seen Brandon or have any information about his whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 59 of July 10 2023.

Related topics:PoliceChesterfieldNottinghamCliftonNikeAdidasDerbyshire