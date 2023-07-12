Police concerned for safety of missing teen who may be in Chesterfield
Officers are concerned for Brandon’s safety after the 15-year-old was reported missing from the Clifton area of Nottingham at 2.30am on Monday, July 10th.
It is believed that Brandon, who is around 5ft 8ins tall, may be in the Chesterfield area. He has short dark brown hair and is of slim build. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and black tracksuit bottoms, possibly Nike or Adidas.
If you have seen Brandon or have any information about his whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 59 of July 10 2023.