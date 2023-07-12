Derbyshire motorist with revoked licence has car seized by police after ‘taking chance’ to drive partner around
A Derbyshire driver saw his car confiscated after he was caught behind the wheel with a revoked licence.
On Tuesday, July 11, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol in Ilkeston.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said they spotted this motorist “driving his partner around Ilkeston with a licence revoked by DVLA.
“Said he thought he would just take the chance to drive anyway! Reported to court and vehicle seized.”