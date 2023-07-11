News you can trust since 1855
Pair charged with over 20 offences after two burglaries – including one in Derbyshire town

Two men were charged with a series of offences in relation to burglaries reported last month – including one in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 15:08 BST

A pair of men have been charged in connection with two burglaries in Dronfield and Sheffield.

One of the burglaries occurred in Hawley Street, Dronfield – between 10.00pm on Tuesday, June 13 and 6.00am on Wednesday, June 14. The other too place at a property in Castlebeck Drive in Sheffield between the same times.

Nicky Humphrey, 46, of Saxonlea Crescent in Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of burglary, six counts of fraud by false representation and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

One of the burglaries took place at an address on Hawley Street, Dronfield.
Martin Sedgewick, 41, of Danewood Avenue in Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of burglary, six counts of fraud by false representation and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle. He was also charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for a police officer, failing to provide a specimen of breath and driving with no licence and no insurance.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in court at a later date.