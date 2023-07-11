A pair of men have been charged in connection with two burglaries in Dronfield and Sheffield.

One of the burglaries occurred in Hawley Street, Dronfield – between 10.00pm on Tuesday, June 13 and 6.00am on Wednesday, June 14. The other too place at a property in Castlebeck Drive in Sheffield between the same times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicky Humphrey, 46, of Saxonlea Crescent in Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of burglary, six counts of fraud by false representation and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

One of the burglaries took place at an address on Hawley Street, Dronfield.

Martin Sedgewick, 41, of Danewood Avenue in Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of burglary, six counts of fraud by false representation and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle. He was also charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for a police officer, failing to provide a specimen of breath and driving with no licence and no insurance.