Appeal to trace Chesterfield owners of dog found at popular seaside resort

A dog was discovered at a busy seaside resort – and efforts are now underway to reunite it with its Chesterfield owners.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:49 BST

The 12-year-old female Dogue de Bordeaux, chipped and registered to Chesterfield, was found roaming around the Sealands Caravan Park at Ingoldmells.

East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) are now attempting to contact the owners and reunite them with their dog.

The dog was discovered at an Ingoldmells caravan park.The dog was discovered at an Ingoldmells caravan park.
If this dog is yours, or you know who she belongs to, contact ELDC by calling 01507 601111 – quoting reference number 6292-9951-4829-5514.

