Christopher Henson, 45, was reported missing from the Arnold area of Nottingham at around 6.00pm on Tuesday, March 15.

Christopher is described as a white male, of slim build and is around 5ft 9ins tall. He is described as having long brown hair worn in a ponytail and a beard. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black trousers, black boots and carrying a black bag, described as a rucksack.

Officers are concerned for Christopher’s safety. He is believed to be in or around Nottingham city centre, but Derbyshire Police have also shared a missing persons appeal, as Christopher is known to have links to the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the most recent image of Christopher, captured on the day he went missing in Nottingham.