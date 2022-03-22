Police ‘concerned for safety’ of missing man with Derbyshire links
Police are appealing for help to locate a missing man who has links to Derbyshire.
Christopher Henson, 45, was reported missing from the Arnold area of Nottingham at around 6.00pm on Tuesday, March 15.
Christopher is described as a white male, of slim build and is around 5ft 9ins tall. He is described as having long brown hair worn in a ponytail and a beard. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black trousers, black boots and carrying a black bag, described as a rucksack.
Officers are concerned for Christopher’s safety. He is believed to be in or around Nottingham city centre, but Derbyshire Police have also shared a missing persons appeal, as Christopher is known to have links to the county.
If you have seen Christopher or have any information about his whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 116 of March 16 2022.
