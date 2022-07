Kevin was last seen in the Newbold area of the town in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 40-year-old is 6ft tall, slim and has short brown hair. It is not known what he is currently wearing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin was last seen in the Newbold area of the town in the early hours of Friday morning

Anyone who has seen Kevin or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the 999 number with reference 120-150722.