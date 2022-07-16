Cannabis sweets for sale to kids seized at north Derbyshire home

Police said yesterday (Friday) that they were seized during a drugs warrant at an address in Bolsover along with “a large quantity” of Class A and B drugs
Officers from the team have executed a section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant today, at an address in Bolsover.
One adult male was arrested and taken into custody.
A spokesman said: “We ask parents to speak with your children regarding the dangers of drugs and the harm they can do.
“We have stopped a large quantity of drugs flooding our streets and causing potential harm in our area.”