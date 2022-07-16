Cannabis sweets for sale to kids seized at north Derbyshire home

Bolsover and Clowne SNT believe the large haul of cannabis sweets shown in this picture was destined for sale to young people in the area.

By Ben McVay
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 11:25 am
Updated Saturday, 16th July 2022, 11:25 am

Police said yesterday (Friday) that they were seized during a drugs warrant at an address in Bolsover along with “a large quantity” of Class A and B drugs

Officers from the team have executed a section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant today, at an address in Bolsover.

One adult male was arrested and taken into custody.

A spokesman said: “We ask parents to speak with your children regarding the dangers of drugs and the harm they can do.

“We have stopped a large quantity of drugs flooding our streets and causing potential harm in our area.”

