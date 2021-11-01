Police close road as air ambulance lands in Derbyshire town after incident
Police have closed a road in a Derbyshire town after an incident this lunchtime.
Officers say they were called to Ilkeston Road, Sandiacre, just after noon.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Officers are at the scene of a collision in Sandiacre.
“We were called to Ilkeston Road shortly after noon following reports that a car had collided with a tree.
“An air ambulance has landed at the scene.
"Please avoid the area at this time,” the spokesperson added on Twitter.