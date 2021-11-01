Police close road as air ambulance lands in Derbyshire town after incident

Officers say they were called to Ilkeston Road, Sandiacre, just after noon.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Officers are at the scene of a collision in Sandiacre.

The Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance has landed and Derbyshire Police have closed a road in Sandiacre after an incident.

“We were called to Ilkeston Road shortly after noon following reports that a car had collided with a tree.

“An air ambulance has landed at the scene.