Police close major Derbyshire road after crash

The one-vehicle collision took place on the A632 Chesterfield Road, just outside of Matlock, at 12.40pm.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “One vehicle was involved, and police, fire and ambulance crews all attended.

“A woman was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not thought to be serious.

“The road was blocked, and cleared by around 3pm.