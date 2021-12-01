Police close major Derbyshire road after crash

Emergency crews were called to a road crash on a busy route in Derbyshire this afternoon.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 4:17 pm

The one-vehicle collision took place on the A632 Chesterfield Road, just outside of Matlock, at 12.40pm.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “One vehicle was involved, and police, fire and ambulance crews all attended.

The crash happened on the A632 Chesterfield road at Matlock.

“A woman was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not thought to be serious.

“The road was blocked, and cleared by around 3pm.

“There were no arrests,” she added.

