Emotional tributes to 'kind' young man after body found in Chesterfield

Officers searching for Jahvon Simmons revealed the heartbreaking news they had found a body yesterday.

Officers had located the 28-year-old off Holbeck Close, Chesterfield, at 4pm on Monday.

Online tributes appeared yesterday from Jahvon's family and friends. One said he had ‘touched so many people with his kindness, calmness and persistence to always do the right thing’.

Emotional tributes have been paid to ‘kind’ Jahvon Simmons who police believe died after going missing in Chesterfield.

Deshawn Whittaker added: “I will always treasure how proud of him we are and often told him.

"From the measure of how much concern has been expressed truly shows the measure of who he was.”

Chesterfield residents also reacted with sadness to the news on our Facebook page.

Kelly Ashmore posted: “Absolutely heartbreaking, I was praying they found him safe and well, thoughts are with family and friends at this awful time.”

Georgina Carlile said: “Absolutely gutted to read this. Thoughts go out to his poor familyp. RIP young man.”

Annie Bramwell added: “So very sad, sending much love and condolences to his family and friends.”

Police officers said Jahvon’s family had thanked people in Chesterfield for their help in the search.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “His family have been made aware and they have asked for their thanks to be passed on to everyone in the Chesterfield area who has helped in the search for Mr Simmons.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances in relation to the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Jahvon, from Reading, Berkshire, went missing after visiting the Association nightclub in Chesterfield on Thursday evening.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Jahvon after the last known sighting of him in the Holbeck Close area at around 2.55am on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*690513.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs