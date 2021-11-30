Police find body in Chesterfield in search for missing Jahvon Simmons
Police searching for missing man Jahvon Simmons have sadly found a body.
Officers located the 28-year-old off Holbeck Close, Chesterfied, at 4pm on Monday.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “His family have been made aware and they have asked for their thanks to be passed on to everyone in the Chesterfield area who has helped in the search for Mr Simmons.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances in relation to the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”
Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Mr Simmons after the last known sighting of him in the Holbeck Close area at around 2.55am on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*690513.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101