Police close major A-road in Derbyshire town after ‘serious accident’
A busy Derbyshire A-road is closed after a collision – with drivers warned to stay away from the area.
The A6 in Matlock is currently closed at the roundabout which connects the route to the A615, near McDonald’s.
Derbyshire Police have said that a serious accident has occurred along the route, with drivers urged to avoid the area.
This story will be updated with any developments.