Police close major A-road in Derbyshire town after ‘serious accident’

A busy Derbyshire A-road is closed after a collision – with drivers warned to stay away from the area.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The A6 in Matlock is currently closed at the roundabout which connects the route to the A615, near McDonald’s.

Derbyshire Police have said that a serious accident has occurred along the route, with drivers urged to avoid the area.

A collision has forced police to close the route.
This story will be updated with any developments.

