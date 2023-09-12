Police close Derbyshire’s Snake Pass in both directions after serious collision along route

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police were forced to close the A57 Snake Pass this afternoon after reports of a serious collision.

The route is currently shut between Hurst Road (Royal Oak Inn) and the Snake Pass summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...