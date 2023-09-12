News you can trust since 1855
Police close Derbyshire’s Snake Pass in both directions after serious collision along route

The Snake Pass is currently closed as emergency services respond to a crash along the busy route.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Derbyshire Police were forced to close the A57 Snake Pass this afternoon after reports of a serious collision.

The route is currently shut between Hurst Road (Royal Oak Inn) and the Snake Pass summit.

The incident is affecting traffic between Glossop and Ladybower, with drivers being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes to complete their journeys.

