Derbyshire council consider bestowing Freewoman of the County title on World Cup footballer Millie Bright

Council chiefs are expecting to bestow the grand title of Freewoman of the County upon Chesterfield-born World Cup football star Millie Bright.
By Jon Cooper
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 12:16 BST
Derbyshire County Council is to consider the formal proposal at a council meeting on Wednesday, September 13, after Chelsea defender Millie Bright featured strongly in the women’s England team which reached the final of the 2023 World Cup in Australia.

The 30-year-old began playing as a junior with Derbyshire team Killamarsh Dynamos and was also part of the England set-up and side which clinched the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 title when England beat Germany 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

Millie Bright also played admirably with her team mates during the 2023 World Cup where the side successfully reached the final on August 20, this year, but were narrowly beaten by Spain 1-0.

The Millie Bright Mural On London Road, Sheffield, Courtesy Of Dean Atkins, National WorldThe Millie Bright Mural On London Road, Sheffield, Courtesy Of Dean Atkins, National World
The Millie Bright Mural On London Road, Sheffield, Courtesy Of Dean Atkins, National World
A county council spokesperson said: “Following the recent extraordinary success of the England Football team at the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup, it is proposed that Millie Bright be put forward to become the recipient of the title of Honorary Freewoman of the County of Derbyshire.”

The England captain attended Killamarsh Junior School and Eckington School and has played for Doncaster Rovers Belles and Sheffield United’s women’s team, and she is now a key part of the women’s Chelsea FC squad.

Millie’s senior international career began in 2016 and she was a key part of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 winning side when England beat Germany 2-1 in the final at Wembley which was the women’s England Team’s first win at a major tournament.

The centre-back was also among the first England football team to have reached a World Cup final since the men’s team in 1966, and the council believes Millie Bright’s role in such an historic occasion is worthy of consideration for the distinguished title of Freewoman of the County.

Derbyshire County Council County Hall at MatlockDerbyshire County Council County Hall at Matlock
Derbyshire County Council County Hall at Matlock

Derbyshire County Council is to formally consider Millie’s nomination in principle at Wednesday’s meeting and the formality of agreeing to confer the title would be made at a further specially-convened meeting on a date to be agreed.

To confer the honorary title, the council must pass a resolution at Wednesday’s meeting by not less than two-thirds of the members present.

The title of Freeman or Freewoman is a mark of distinction and an honour reserved for only those local citizens to whom a council wishes to honour.

It dates back to Medieval times and the title once carried certain privileges but today it is purely a distinguished honour which recognises an individual’s extraordinary achievements.

