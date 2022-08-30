Police close busy Chesterfield town centre street – with fire engines and ambulances also at scene
Emergency services have been called to an incident in Chesterfield town centre – with a busy route currently closed off.
At around 10.35am this morning, witnesses reported that Lordsmill Street in Chesterfield town centre had been closed.
Emergency services are at the scene, with police officers, fire engines and ambulances all in attendance.
Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have been contacted for comment. The Derbyshire Times website will be updated with any further developments.