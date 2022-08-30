News you can trust since 1855
Police close busy Chesterfield town centre street – with fire engines and ambulances also at scene

Emergency services have been called to an incident in Chesterfield town centre – with a busy route currently closed off.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:04 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:05 am

At around 10.35am this morning, witnesses reported that Lordsmill Street in Chesterfield town centre had been closed.

Emergency services are at the scene, with police officers, fire engines and ambulances all in attendance.

The route is closed due to an emergency incident. Credit: Sean Perkins

Derbyshire Police and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue have been contacted for comment. The Derbyshire Times website will be updated with any further developments.

