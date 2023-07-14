Police called to rescue “scared” deer spotted roaming the streets of Derbyshire town

On Thursday, July 13, officers were called to reports of a deer wandering the streets of Heanor.

In a Facebook post, a Heanor SNT spokesperson said: “It’s not your average call for one of our team to receive, but we were asked to come to the rescue of a deer out for a morning stroll around Heanor.

“The animal was spotted in Claxton Street at 7.00am looking quite scared. Officers from our Amber Valley section were dispatched to try and rescue the deer and return it back to its home.

The deer was eventually brought to safety.