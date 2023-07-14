News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Police called to rescue “scared” deer spotted roaming the streets of Derbyshire town

Officers received an unusual call yesterday as they were deployed to help rescue a deer from a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read

On Thursday, July 13, officers were called to reports of a deer wandering the streets of Heanor.

In a Facebook post, a Heanor SNT spokesperson said: “It’s not your average call for one of our team to receive, but we were asked to come to the rescue of a deer out for a morning stroll around Heanor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The animal was spotted in Claxton Street at 7.00am looking quite scared. Officers from our Amber Valley section were dispatched to try and rescue the deer and return it back to its home.

The deer was eventually brought to safety.The deer was eventually brought to safety.
The deer was eventually brought to safety.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Derbyshire County Council leader Barry Lewis announces bid to run for East Midlands Mayor

“Working alongside staff from Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary in Etwall and the residents of Claxton Street, we were able to rescue the deer and it was dropped off at Shipley Park. Thank you to all who helped rescue the animal.”

Related topics:PoliceDerbyshireHeanorFacebook