Police called to rescue “scared” deer spotted roaming the streets of Derbyshire town
On Thursday, July 13, officers were called to reports of a deer wandering the streets of Heanor.
In a Facebook post, a Heanor SNT spokesperson said: “It’s not your average call for one of our team to receive, but we were asked to come to the rescue of a deer out for a morning stroll around Heanor.
“The animal was spotted in Claxton Street at 7.00am looking quite scared. Officers from our Amber Valley section were dispatched to try and rescue the deer and return it back to its home.
READ THIS: Derbyshire County Council leader Barry Lewis announces bid to run for East Midlands Mayor
“Working alongside staff from Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary in Etwall and the residents of Claxton Street, we were able to rescue the deer and it was dropped off at Shipley Park. Thank you to all who helped rescue the animal.”