Police called to crash on A61 in Chesterfield that left Vauxhall Adam on its roof after colliding with Ford Transit
A crash on the A61 in Chesterfield saw a car flipped onto its roof after colliding with a van along the busy route.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on the A61 Dronfield bypass, just before midday today (Monday, August 12).
A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved a Ford Transit van which had been in collision with a Vauxhall Adam.
“The Vauxhall ended up on its roof after the collision. No-one has suffered any injuries.”
