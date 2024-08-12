Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crash on the A61 in Chesterfield saw a car flipped onto its roof after colliding with a van along the busy route.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision on the A61 Dronfield bypass, just before midday today (Monday, August 12).

A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved a Ford Transit van which had been in collision with a Vauxhall Adam.

“The Vauxhall ended up on its roof after the collision. No-one has suffered any injuries.”