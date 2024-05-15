Police called to concerns for welfare of man at Derbyshire country park

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th May 2024, 11:45 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 11:45 BST
Officers were called to a Derbyshire park amid concerns for the safety of a man – who was later safely detained and taken to hospital.

Just after 2.30am on Tuesday, May 7, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of concerns for the safety and welfare of a man in Pleasley.

The man was found at Pleasley Pit Country Park at around 3.40am that morning. Officers from the Derbyshire Police Dog Section attended the scene, and a spokesperson said: “It was suspected he was in possession of a knife. Male was found in a park by North East Derbyshire Police, but he wouldn't stop and was being abusive towards officers.

“PD Tally soon arrived and changed the dynamics and the male was safely detained.”

A man was safely detained after officers arrived at the scene.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson added that the man was taken to hospital following the incident.

