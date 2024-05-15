Police called to concerns for welfare of man at Derbyshire country park
Just after 2.30am on Tuesday, May 7, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of concerns for the safety and welfare of a man in Pleasley.
The man was found at Pleasley Pit Country Park at around 3.40am that morning. Officers from the Derbyshire Police Dog Section attended the scene, and a spokesperson said: “It was suspected he was in possession of a knife. Male was found in a park by North East Derbyshire Police, but he wouldn't stop and was being abusive towards officers.
“PD Tally soon arrived and changed the dynamics and the male was safely detained.”
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson added that the man was taken to hospital following the incident.
