Closures of A617 outside Chesterfield set to begin this week – as major resurfacing project gets underway

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th May 2024, 09:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The A617 outside Chesterfield will be closed for a number of evenings – as a council resurfacing project begins along the busy route.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has confirmed that work along the A617 Chesterfield Road, at Junction 29 of the M1 near Doe Lea, will begin tomorrow (Thursday, May 16).

During the evenings of May 16, 17 and 20 – between 8.00pm and 4.00am – the road will be closed in both directions for a major carriageway resurfacing project. The repairs are part of DCC’s ongoing works to repair and improve roads across the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A signed diversion will be in place using the A617 Heath Bypass, B6425, A632, B6417 and A617. The road will be open in the daytime, with a temporary 30mph speed limit.

READ THIS: Derbyshire fall victim, 90, praises kindness of strangers who rallied to his rescue

A DCC spokesperson added: “We apologise for any delays or inconvenience.”

Related topics:Derbyshire County CouncilChesterfieldA617Derbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.