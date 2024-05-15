Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A617 outside Chesterfield will be closed for a number of evenings – as a council resurfacing project begins along the busy route.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has confirmed that work along the A617 Chesterfield Road, at Junction 29 of the M1 near Doe Lea, will begin tomorrow (Thursday, May 16).

During the evenings of May 16, 17 and 20 – between 8.00pm and 4.00am – the road will be closed in both directions for a major carriageway resurfacing project. The repairs are part of DCC’s ongoing works to repair and improve roads across the county.

A signed diversion will be in place using the A617 Heath Bypass, B6425, A632, B6417 and A617. The road will be open in the daytime, with a temporary 30mph speed limit.