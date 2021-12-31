Police arrest man after 'suspicious' behaviour in Derbyshire market place

Police have arrested a man spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ in a Derbyshire market place.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 31st December 2021, 12:45 pm

Derbyshire police say they were called this morning to Heanor Market Place where they arrested a man for possession of an offensive weapon.

A force spokesperson said: “A report was made to us just after 8am this morning about a man walking on Heanor Market place acting suspiciously.

“Officers attended and following a short search a 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“The man remains in custody.”