Police arrest man after 'suspicious' behaviour in Derbyshire market place
Police have arrested a man spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ in a Derbyshire market place.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 12:45 pm
Derbyshire police say they were called this morning to Heanor Market Place where they arrested a man for possession of an offensive weapon.
A force spokesperson said: “A report was made to us just after 8am this morning about a man walking on Heanor Market place acting suspiciously.
“Officers attended and following a short search a 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
“The man remains in custody.”