Police arrest man after 'suspicious' behaviour in Derbyshire market place

Derbyshire police say they were called this morning to Heanor Market Place where they arrested a man for possession of an offensive weapon.

A force spokesperson said: “A report was made to us just after 8am this morning about a man walking on Heanor Market place acting suspiciously.

Police have arrested a man spotted ‘acting suspiciously’ in a Derbyshire market place.

“Officers attended and following a short search a 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.