Police appeal to trace woman missing from Derbyshire town amid growing concerns for her welfare

Derbyshire Police are concerned for Helen, who has been reported missing from her home in Ilkeston. Helen was last seen at around 7.00am today (Monday, January 29).

The 44-year-old is described about 5ft 1in tall and slim, with brown shoulder length hair.

Officers are currently searching in the area for Helen, and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her, or knows where she is now, to contact the force.

Anyone who may be able to help officers in their search for Helen is urged to come forward.

Any information can be reported using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 634 of 29 January:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101