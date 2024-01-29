Police appeal to trace woman missing from Derbyshire town amid growing concerns for her welfare
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police are concerned for Helen, who has been reported missing from her home in Ilkeston. Helen was last seen at around 7.00am today (Monday, January 29).
The 44-year-old is described about 5ft 1in tall and slim, with brown shoulder length hair.
Officers are currently searching in the area for Helen, and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her, or knows where she is now, to contact the force.
READ THIS: Second arrest made as man remains in critical condition – after being found outside Derbyshire bar with serious injuries
Any information can be reported using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 634 of 29 January:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.