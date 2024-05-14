Police appeal to trace teenager missing from her home in Chesterfield

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th May 2024, 13:26 BST
Officers have called on the public to aid their efforts to trace a missing teenager from Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for help from the public as they search for Esme, who is missing from her home in Chesterfield.

The 15-year-old was last seen at 1.00pm on Sunday, May 12.

She is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall and of a medium build with long mousy brown hair.

Esme was reported missing at the weekend.

If you have seen Esme, or have any information on her whereabouts, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 17 of May 13:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

