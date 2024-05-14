Police appeal to trace teenager missing from her home in Chesterfield
Derbyshire Police are appealing for help from the public as they search for Esme, who is missing from her home in Chesterfield.
The 15-year-old was last seen at 1.00pm on Sunday, May 12.
She is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall and of a medium build with long mousy brown hair.
If you have seen Esme, or have any information on her whereabouts, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 17 of May 13:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
