Police appeal to trace teen missing from Derbyshire town – who may have travelled to Chesterfield

Officers are urging the public to aid their efforts to locate a missing Derbyshire teenager – who may have caught the train to Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th May 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read

Lewis was last seen near Quarry Hill Road, Ilkeston, just before 9.15pm on Wednesday, May 24.

The 14-year-old is described as 5ft 10ins tall with short ginger curly hair. He was wearing a navy-blue t-shirt with a lighter blue on the front, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

It is believed that Lewis may have tried to board a train from the town’s station – potentially heading towards either Chesterfield or Nottingham.

Lewis was last sighted yesterday in Ilkeston - but may have travelled towards Chesterfield or Nottingham.Lewis was last sighted yesterday in Ilkeston - but may have travelled towards Chesterfield or Nottingham.
Lewis was last sighted yesterday in Ilkeston - but may have travelled towards Chesterfield or Nottingham.
If you have seen Lewis, or know where he could be, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 1249-240523:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

