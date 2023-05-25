Police appeal to trace teen missing from Derbyshire town – who may have travelled to Chesterfield
Lewis was last seen near Quarry Hill Road, Ilkeston, just before 9.15pm on Wednesday, May 24.
The 14-year-old is described as 5ft 10ins tall with short ginger curly hair. He was wearing a navy-blue t-shirt with a lighter blue on the front, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.
It is believed that Lewis may have tried to board a train from the town’s station – potentially heading towards either Chesterfield or Nottingham.
If you have seen Lewis, or know where he could be, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 1249-240523:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.