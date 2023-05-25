News you can trust since 1855
Uninsured drug driver arrested in Derbyshire town after testing positive for cannabis

A drug driver was arrested and had their car seized after being stopped by police in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th May 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read

On Wednesday, May 24, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in the town.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Vehicle stopped, driver did not have insurance to drive the vehicle. Driver was also under the influence of drugs.

The driver saw their car seized after being stopped in Matlock.
“Driver tests positive for cannabis, driver and occupants stop searched, cannabis found. Vehicle seized, driver arrested for drug driving, investigation ongoing.”