Uninsured drug driver arrested in Derbyshire town after testing positive for cannabis
On Wednesday, May 24, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in the town.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Vehicle stopped, driver did not have insurance to drive the vehicle. Driver was also under the influence of drugs.
“Driver tests positive for cannabis, driver and occupants stop searched, cannabis found. Vehicle seized, driver arrested for drug driving, investigation ongoing.”