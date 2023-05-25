News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to locate items stolen during high-value burglary in Derbyshire town – including jewellery and electronics

Officers are urging the public to help them trace a series of high-value items stolen from a Derbyshire home.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th May 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read

The burglary occurred at a house in Milner Road, Long Eaton between 6.30pm on Monday, May 15 and 7.15pm on Tuesday, May 16.

A significant amount of items including jewellery, commemorative coins, a mountain bike and a laptop were stolen.

Officers have now released images of some of the items that were stolen in a bid to trace them.

These are some of the items that were taken from the address.
These are some of the items that were taken from the address.
They are keen to hear from those with information on the burglary, as well as anyone who may have been offered any of the stolen items for sale.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*297943:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.