Police appeal to locate items stolen during high-value burglary in Derbyshire town – including jewellery and electronics
The burglary occurred at a house in Milner Road, Long Eaton between 6.30pm on Monday, May 15 and 7.15pm on Tuesday, May 16.
A significant amount of items including jewellery, commemorative coins, a mountain bike and a laptop were stolen.
Officers have now released images of some of the items that were stolen in a bid to trace them.
They are keen to hear from those with information on the burglary, as well as anyone who may have been offered any of the stolen items for sale.
READ THIS: Walker airlifted to “specialist cardiac unit” after incident near popular Peak District beauty spot
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*297943:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.