Police appeal to trace missing man who may be in Derbyshire amid concerns for his safety

Police are asking the public to help their efforts to locate a missing man who may have travelled to Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 10:48 am

Nottinghamshire Police are concerned for the safety of Tom Piggott, who was reported missing from the Sutton-in-Ashfield area on Monday, September 26.

Tom, a 21-year-old male, is described as white, 6’1” tall and of slim build – with short dark brown hair and glasses. Tom was last seen wearing a black zip up hoody, black tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and a black side bag.

Any sightings should be reported to Nottinghamshire Police.

Officers believe that Tom may have travelled into Derbyshire since he went missing. If you have seen Tom, or know where he might be, contact Nottinghamshire Police via 101, quoting incident number 688 of 26/09/2022. You can also report information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

