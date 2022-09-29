Police appeal to trace missing man who may be in Derbyshire amid concerns for his safety
Police are asking the public to help their efforts to locate a missing man who may have travelled to Derbyshire.
Nottinghamshire Police are concerned for the safety of Tom Piggott, who was reported missing from the Sutton-in-Ashfield area on Monday, September 26.
Tom, a 21-year-old male, is described as white, 6’1” tall and of slim build – with short dark brown hair and glasses. Tom was last seen wearing a black zip up hoody, black tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and a black side bag.
READ THIS: Peak District walker dies after suffering cardiac arrest on popular trail – despite ‘brave efforts’ of fellow hikers
Most Popular
Officers believe that Tom may have travelled into Derbyshire since he went missing. If you have seen Tom, or know where he might be, contact Nottinghamshire Police via 101, quoting incident number 688 of 26/09/2022. You can also report information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.