Police appeal to trace missing man last seen at busy Chesterfield supermarket

Officers are urging the public to help them locate a missing man – who was last spotted at a supermarket just outside Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read

Paul was last seen at the Morrisons store in Staveley at 6.50pm on Friday, June 23. The 54-year-old is described as being tall and of a slim build with a bald head.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a reflective face on it, dark grey shorts with flamingos on, blue trainers and a grey Adidas bucket hat.

Paul, who walks with a distinctive limp, has links to Chesterfield, Staveley, and Retford in Nottinghamshire.

Paul has been missing since Friday evening.
Fire crews deal with more than 20 deliberate fires in Derbyshire village – including blaze at train station

If you have seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 1362 of June 23:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Anyone with information on Paul’s whereabouts is urged to come forward.

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

