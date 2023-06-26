Police appeal to trace missing man last seen at busy Chesterfield supermarket

Paul was last seen at the Morrisons store in Staveley at 6.50pm on Friday, June 23. The 54-year-old is described as being tall and of a slim build with a bald head.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a reflective face on it, dark grey shorts with flamingos on, blue trainers and a grey Adidas bucket hat.

Paul, who walks with a distinctive limp, has links to Chesterfield, Staveley, and Retford in Nottinghamshire.

Paul has been missing since Friday evening.

If you have seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 1362 of June 23:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Anyone with information on Paul’s whereabouts is urged to come forward.

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101