Police appeal to trace missing man last seen at busy Chesterfield supermarket
Paul was last seen at the Morrisons store in Staveley at 6.50pm on Friday, June 23. The 54-year-old is described as being tall and of a slim build with a bald head.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a reflective face on it, dark grey shorts with flamingos on, blue trainers and a grey Adidas bucket hat.
Paul, who walks with a distinctive limp, has links to Chesterfield, Staveley, and Retford in Nottinghamshire.
If you have seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 1362 of June 23:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.