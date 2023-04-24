Police appeal to trace missing Derbyshire woman amid ‘growing concerns’ for her welfare
Officers are urging the public to help them locate a missing Derbyshire woman.
Concerns are growing for Jo, who was last seen in the Alvaston area of Derby at around 7.00pm on Friday, April 21.
The 33-year-old is described as being slim, with dark brown curly hair and long eyelashes. She was last seen wearing a long beige trench jacket and black leather leggings – along with black and white trainers. Jo also wears a nose piercing and make-up.
READ THIS: Police make two arrests as crackdown continues after rise in drugs offences across Derbyshire town
If you have seen Jo or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 397 of April 22:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.