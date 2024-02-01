Police appeal to trace missing Derbyshire teen spotted at Chesterfield Tesco amid concerns for her safety
Have you seen 15-year-old Lola? She has been reported missing from the Tibshelf area and Derbyshire Police are concerned for her safety.
Lola was reported missing on Monday, January 29, but officers believe she was seen at Tesco Extra at Whittington Moor in Chesterfield yesterday (Wednesday, January 31).
She is described as being around 5ft 3in with very long brown hair. Lola was wearing a black hoodie, black gilet, black jogging bottoms and dark coloured walking boots. Lola has connections to Chesterfield and Clay Cross.
If you have you seen Lola, or know where she is, please contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 1342 of January 29:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.