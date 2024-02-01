News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace missing Derbyshire teen spotted at Chesterfield Tesco amid concerns for her safety

Officers have urged the public to aid their efforts to trace a missing Derbyshire teen who was sighted at a Tesco store in Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Feb 2024, 13:43 GMT
Have you seen 15-year-old Lola? She has been reported missing from the Tibshelf area and Derbyshire Police are concerned for her safety.

Lola was reported missing on Monday, January 29, but officers believe she was seen at Tesco Extra at Whittington Moor in Chesterfield yesterday (Wednesday, January 31).

She is described as being around 5ft 3in with very long brown hair. Lola was wearing a black hoodie, black gilet, black jogging bottoms and dark coloured walking boots. Lola has connections to Chesterfield and Clay Cross.

Lola was reported missing this week.Lola was reported missing this week.
If you have you seen Lola, or know where she is, please contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 1342 of January 29:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

