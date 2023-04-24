News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them
8 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
56 minutes ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist

Police appeal to trace missing Chesterfield woman not sighted for over a week

Officers are urging the public to help them locate a missing Chesterfield woman.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read

Karen was reported missing on Friday, April 21 – and was last seen leaving an address in Hasland the week before the police were informed.

Despite attempts to contact the 47-year-old, officers have not been able to find her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is white, about 5ft 3ins and has long red hair. Karen often visits Chesterfield but also has links to Sheffield.

Karen was last sighted in Hasland.Karen was last sighted in Hasland.
Karen was last sighted in Hasland.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Planners give green light for vital emergency repairs on historic Chesterfield building

If you have seen Karen recently or have any information as to her whereabouts, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers to report information on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:ChesterfieldPoliceSheffieldTwitter