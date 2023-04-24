Police appeal to trace missing Chesterfield woman not sighted for over a week
Officers are urging the public to help them locate a missing Chesterfield woman.
Karen was reported missing on Friday, April 21 – and was last seen leaving an address in Hasland the week before the police were informed.
Despite attempts to contact the 47-year-old, officers have not been able to find her.
She is white, about 5ft 3ins and has long red hair. Karen often visits Chesterfield but also has links to Sheffield.
If you have seen Karen recently or have any information as to her whereabouts, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers to report information on 0800 555 111.