Police appeal to trace missing Chesterfield woman not sighted for over a week

Karen was reported missing on Friday, April 21 – and was last seen leaving an address in Hasland the week before the police were informed.

Despite attempts to contact the 47-year-old, officers have not been able to find her.

She is white, about 5ft 3ins and has long red hair. Karen often visits Chesterfield but also has links to Sheffield.

Karen was last sighted in Hasland.

If you have seen Karen recently or have any information as to her whereabouts, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

