Planners give green light for vital emergency repairs on historic Chesterfield building

However permission that will enable emergency repairs on Cannon Mill, which has suffered a partial roof collapse, comes with strings attached following concerns raised by the town’s Civic Society.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning authority has added the following conditions to its listed building consent: repairs must start within three years, a structural survey is prepared by a suitably qualified person, a schedule of works must be submitted and agreed in writing by the planning authority and evidence of funding streams should be provided where necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Redding, a trustee of the volunteer group Cannon Mill Trust CIO, said: “We are delighted that the council have granted permission for us to save the building. The conditions match our plans for restoration and we will be able to adhere to them fully.”

Conditional permission has been granted for vital repairs on the Grade II listed Cannon Mill building.

The mill on Dock Walk carries Grade II listed status due to its importance in the industrial history and legacy of Chesterfield. However, an officer’s report to the planning authority said: “The building has not found a use for many years so has remained empty and it has deteriorated to the point at which urgent repair works are required. Consequently, it is included on Derbyshire Historic Buildings at Risk Register.”

Robinsons own the old mill, which still has a waterwheel, and is supporting Cannon Mill Trust CIO in its endeavours to bring the building back into use.Initially, the trust plans to re-roof the building with corrugated metal as a temporary measure as well as incorporating new structural support for the northern gable end to safeguard the building for future restoration. The community interest organisation’s long-term ambition is to secure funding from Historic England for a complete renovation with the specific aim of providing a cycle repair facility for young adults.But their proposals have sparked concern from Chesterfield and District Civic Society. The society’s chairman Philip Riden said: “The Civic Society committee is prepared, with some reluctance to support this application as an emergency measure to prevent the possible collapse of a listed building. It does, however, have significant reservations concerning the application."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad