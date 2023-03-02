Cannon Mill on Dock Side, Chesterfield, is the only visible remains above ground of the ironworks that were built in the 18th century.

Cannon Mill Trust CIO has applied to the borough council planning authority for permission to repair and stablise the property on Dock Lane which is in need of urgent repairs.

Chesterfield and District Civic Society supports the repair work but with ‘significant concerns’, questioning who will do the repair work, under whose supervision and how much it will cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Redding from Cannon Mill Trust said: “We have reached out to Philip Riden from the Civic Society and have a conversation arranged for next week, since we would of course prefer an approach of engagement with anyone who has concerns like this.

"We are a group of local volunteers trying to repair this really important local heritage building, which has been in a poor condition for decades. We have built an experienced group of trustees, helpers and consultants but are also very open to additional help and advice, particularly from organisations like the Civic Society. We are particularly grateful to have the support of Robinsons, who have been very helpful in negotiating a future arrangement for repair and use of the building for charitable purposes.

"We are currently completing the fundraising for the repair works, but need the listed building consent to be in place as part of this process. We have already raised some seed funding to match heritage grants, which will fund the repairs. Much of the restricted funding is also allowed to be used towards the urgent repair.”

A surveyor and engineer from 1860IP Structural Consultants in Sheffield have conducted a full structural assessment and design for stabilisation works. Mr Redding, a trustee of Cannon Mill Trust, said: “We are following the professional advice of 1860IP and the borough council's conservation officer on the stabilisation of the building. Once the risk to the building is reduced, we will be able to engage the remainder of the design team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad