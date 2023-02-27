Emergency work is needed to save Cannon Mill on Dock Walk, the only visible structure of the ironworks that were built in the 18th century on the bank of the river Hipper. The Cannon Mill Trust has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for permission to repair and stabilise the building.

In the civic society’s submission to the planning authority, chairman Philip Riden states: "The Civic Society committee is prepared, with some reluctance to support this application as an emergency measure to prevent the possible collapse of a listed building of some local interest. It does, however, have significant reservations concerning the application."

The civic society questions who will do the repair work, under whose supervision and how much it will cost. “The application refers to an ‘outline structural survey’ and ‘engineer’s recommendations. Neither the survey nor the recommendations are included in the application, nor is the surveyor or engineer named,” says its letter.

Cannon Mill on Dock Side, Chesterfield, is in need of emergency repairs.

According to the civic society, the applicant is a charitable incorporated organisation established in 2020 as the Bed Factory CIO. The society states: “The only accounts for the CIO on the Charity Commission Register report an income for the period 23 November 2020-31 March 2022 of £13,000, the source of which is not stated. Of that total, £3,000 is unrestricted and £10,000 restricted. No indication is given of the restrictions on the use of the latter sum.

“It seems very unlikely that the work can be done for £3,000, which appears to be the total the applicant currently has available.”

Cannon Mill, which is owned by Robinson Packaging PLC, has stood empty for years and its future needs to be considered as part of an archaeological assessment, the society states. “An obvious problem in seeking a new use for Cannon Mill is that it is completely windowless. Windows, and probably also new doors, would have to be inserted to make is suitable for almost any possible use. Even if such changes were permitted, there remains the problem that the building is very close to the Hipper, which is liable to flood.”

"If no new use can be found for the building, there is a strong argument for recording and demolition, with the retention of the commemorative plaque in Chesterfield Museum and Art Gallery. This possibility should be considered before plans are prepared for further expenditure beyond the emergency works proposed in the current application.”

The civic society is calling for an assessment of the entire ironworks site to establish the extent of the area of possible archaeological interest and whether excavation is likely to be worthwhile. “This work should be done by suitable qualified and experienced contractors under the supervision of the Derbyshire county archaeologist. It is not work which the present applicant is qualified to do,” says the society.