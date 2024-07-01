Police appeal to trace man missing from his home in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal to find Matthew, who is missing from his home in Belper.
The 33-year-old was last seen at around 7.00pm on Saturday, June 29.
He is described as being around 6ft 1ins tall and of a muscular build, with short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie and black trainers.
Anyone who has seen Matthew, or those with any information on his whereabouts, are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 330 of June 30:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
