Officers are calling on the public to help their efforts to locate a missing Derbyshire man.

Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal to find Matthew, who is missing from his home in Belper.

The 33-year-old was last seen at around 7.00pm on Saturday, June 29.

He is described as being around 6ft 1ins tall and of a muscular build, with short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen Matthew, or those with any information on his whereabouts, are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 330 of June 30:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101