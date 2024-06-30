Man and woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries as investigation launched after serious fire in Derbyshire town
A joint police and fire service investigation will take place today after a serious fire at a flat in Ilkeston.
Police were called to the fire at a property in Hallam Court at around 5.45pm on Saturday 29 June.
A man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s have been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
A scene remains in place to allow an investigation into the cause of the fire to take place.
Residents will see an increased police presence in the area while investigations continue.
