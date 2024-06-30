Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A joint police and fire service investigation will take place today after a serious fire at a flat in Ilkeston.

Police were called to the fire at a property in Hallam Court at around 5.45pm on Saturday 29 June.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s have been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

A scene remains in place to allow an investigation into the cause of the fire to take place.