Darren was last seen at his home in Addison Drive in Alfreton at 1pm on Sunday, June 25.

The 57-year-old has short dark blonde hair and has several tattoos - including a Royal Marines one on his lower left leg.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, beige shorts, and blue trainers.

Anyone who has seen Darren, or knows where he might be, is being urged to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 1395 of June 25:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101