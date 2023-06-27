Police appeal to trace man missing from Derbyshire town since the weekend
Darren was last seen at his home in Addison Drive in Alfreton at 1pm on Sunday, June 25.
The 57-year-old has short dark blonde hair and has several tattoos - including a Royal Marines one on his lower left leg.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, beige shorts, and blue trainers.
Anyone who has seen Darren, or knows where he might be, is being urged to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 1395 of June 25:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.