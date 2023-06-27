News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace man missing from Derbyshire town since the weekend

Officers are urging the public to help their efforts to locate a missing Derbyshire man.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:37 BST

Darren was last seen at his home in Addison Drive in Alfreton at 1pm on Sunday, June 25.

The 57-year-old has short dark blonde hair and has several tattoos - including a Royal Marines one on his lower left leg.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, beige shorts, and blue trainers.

Darren was last seen in Alfreton on Sunday.
Anyone who has seen Darren, or knows where he might be, is being urged to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 1395 of June 25:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

