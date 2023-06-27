News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Here are the primary schools in Derbyshire which were hardest to get into, based on Department of Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.Here are the primary schools in Derbyshire which were hardest to get into, based on Department of Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.
Here are the primary schools in Derbyshire which were hardest to get into, based on Department of Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

School places in Derbyshire: 11 of the hardest secondary schools to get into in 2023

Here are the secondary schools in Derbyshire which were hardest to get into, based on Department of Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:21 BST

The Department of Education has revealed the data showing the number of applications and offers made for secondary school entry in September 2023, and the proportion which received preferred offers.

The data has been collected from local authorities based on the national offer days of March 1, 2023.

Here are 11 Derbyshire secondary schools which have been the hardest to get into this year.

At The Pingle Academy at Coronation Street, Swadlincote, just 79% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 59 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

1. the pingle academy.jpg

At The Pingle Academy at Coronation Street, Swadlincote, just 79% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 59 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
At Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy at Abbot Road, Ilkeston, 84% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 27 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

2. Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy

At Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy at Abbot Road, Ilkeston, 84% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. 27 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
84% of parents who made Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School at Green Lane in Dronfield their first choice, were offered a place for their child. 49 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

3. Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School

84% of parents who made Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School at Green Lane in Dronfield their first choice, were offered a place for their child. 49 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
At Outwood Academy Newbold on Highfield Lane, Chesterfield, 86% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 27 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

4. Outwood Academy Newbold

At Outwood Academy Newbold on Highfield Lane, Chesterfield, 86% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 27 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Department of EducationDerbyshire