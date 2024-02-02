Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Can you help Derbyshire Police find Craig, who is missing from his home in Codnor?

The 50-year-old was last seen at around 12.30pm on Friday, February 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as being around 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build with a bald head.

Officers have called on members of the public to help them find Craig.

Craig was last seen wearing a blue coat and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Craig, or those with any information on his whereabouts, are asked to contact the force using one of the below methods below – quoting reference number 481 of February 1:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101