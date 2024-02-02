News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace Derbyshire man reported missing from his home

Officers have urged the public to aid their efforts to locate a missing Derbyshire man.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 16:32 GMT
Can you help Derbyshire Police find Craig, who is missing from his home in Codnor?

The 50-year-old was last seen at around 12.30pm on Friday, February 2.

He is described as being around 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build with a bald head.

Officers have called on members of the public to help them find Craig.

Craig was last seen wearing a blue coat and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Craig, or those with any information on his whereabouts, are asked to contact the force using one of the below methods below – quoting reference number 481 of February 1:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

