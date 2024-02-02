Police appeal to trace Derbyshire man reported missing from his home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Can you help Derbyshire Police find Craig, who is missing from his home in Codnor?
The 50-year-old was last seen at around 12.30pm on Friday, February 2.
He is described as being around 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build with a bald head.
Craig was last seen wearing a blue coat and blue jeans.
READ THIS: Chesterfield cousins caught on CCTV beating another man on the floor in six-minute town centre brawl, court hears
Anyone who has seen Craig, or those with any information on his whereabouts, are asked to contact the force using one of the below methods below – quoting reference number 481 of February 1:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.