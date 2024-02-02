Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gareth Roberts and James Roberts started laying into co-defendant Macauley Begg on Chesterfield’s Steeplegate in the early hours of December 10, 2022.

Derby Crown Court heard Begg, 28, was with his partner and co-defendant Lynsey Hinman, 29, when “comments were made” and “objection was taken to them”.

A prosecutor described how James Roberts, 34, was initially chased by Begg however he returned to the chaotic scene when he saw Gareth Roberts fighting Begg and gaining the “upper hand”.

The brawl broke out during the early hours of the morning in Steeplegate

The court heard during the scuffle Begg pulled out a screwdriver, leaving Gareth Roberts, 32, with injuries to the back of his head.

As Begg lay on the floor being kicked and punched by the two cousins his partner Hinman was seen on street cameras being pushed over.

The prosecutor said: “She is trying to protect Mr Begg from the violence he is being subjected to – it’s apparent that he becomes unable to defend himself.”

When police arrived at the scene Hinman used a racial slur against a police officer, adding that he “should not be in the country”, the court heard.

Gareth Roberts was of previous good character while James Roberts had had six offences for five convictions including ABH and battery.

However Begg had 54 offences on his record, many going back to his youth, including battery and robbery. Hinman had one previous offence for assaulting a police officer.

Gareth Roberts’ barrister said after spending a night in police custody, the defendant, who “had more to drink than was perhaps advisable”, had to go home and explain to his daughter where he had been all night.

Father-of-three James Roberts, said his barrister, had actually left the scene to call police and removed the screwdriver to prevent a more serious outcome.

The court heard Begg, who sustained a broken nose, broken jaw and a head injury, had an “incredibly difficult upbringing” in the care system and was blighted by drug addiction.

Hinman, said her barrister, was on a work social event when the fight broke out and expressed her remorse for the abuse she gave the police officer in a letter to the court.

James Roberts, of Prospect Terrace, Chesterfield, admitted affray and was jailed for 18 months suspended for two years with 100 hours unpaid work.

Gareth Roberts, of Herriot Drive, Chesterfield, also pleading guilty to affray, was jailed for 15 months suspended for two years with 100 hours unpaid work.

Begg, of Green Hill Lane, Riddings, was jailed for 21 months suspended for two years with 100 hours unpaid work.

He was also handed a 31-day thinking skills programme and 10 rehabilitation activity days.

Hinman, also of Green Hill Lane, Riddings, admitted affray and racially or religiously aggravated harassment.